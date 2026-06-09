Dalmia Bharat Cement has launched a super-premium water-repellent product named Weather 365. This new brand targets rising consumer demand for weather-resilient housing solutions in Eastern India. The specialised cement will now be distributed across retail markets in West Bengal and Bihar. It addresses long-term protection against seepage, dampness, and moisture damage. The region experiences prolonged monsoons, high humidity, and challenging weather conditions.



This product is designed specifically for roofs, columns, and foundations. It delivers end-to-end moisture protection across the entire structural core. The proprietary technology reduces water penetration and minimises steel corrosion. It also prevents efflorescence and damp patches to ensure stronger concrete. The product is available in premium water-resistant and tamper-proof packaging. Additionally, the company will provide on-site technical support through engineering teams. This support will guide customers on best construction practices to improve overall long-term building structural performance.

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