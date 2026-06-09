Cement consumption in Spain increased 13.2 per cent to 1,446,168t in April 2026 when compared with April 2025, according to Infocemento.

However, cement exports continue to fall with April data showing a 18.3 per cent drop YoY to 355,000t.

January-April 2026

In the first four months of 2026, domestic cement demand advanced 9.3 per cent YoY to 5,318,426t.

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Exports were down 16.4 per cent YoY to approximately 1,476,659t in the January-April 2026 period.

“The evolution of exports does not reflect a one-off adjustment, but rather a slowdown that intensifies month by month: in the year-to-date figures for these four months, the decline has increased by 1.6 percentage points, going from -14.8 per cent in March to -16.4 per cent in April. We are facing a more structural trajectory of external deterioration,” states Elena Guede, CEO of Oficemen, who adds that “the higher electricity costs borne by our industry are behind the loss of Spain’s traditional leadership in cement exports at the European level, where we have been overtaken by Germany, with significantly lower energy costs.”