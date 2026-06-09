KHD Humboldt Wedag has appointed Dr Stefan Seemann as Managing Director of Humboldt Wedag GmbH and Head of its Centre of Excellence, effective 15 June 2026.

Seemann previously worked for KHD between 2007 and 2018, including as Head of Grinding Process. Most recently, he served as Head of Mechanical Process Technology at Germany’s VDZ, where his work focused on grinding circuit optimisation, energy efficiency and the development of clinker-efficient, lower-carbon cements.

Martin Strouhal, CSO and member of the Management Board of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, said Seemann's return would strengthen the company’s process engineering capabilities and technology development activities.

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KHD also announced that André Sybon, who has served as Managing Director of Humboldt Wedag GmbH for the past seven years, will take on the role of Senior Business Development Director for Asia-Pacific and Oceania. Based in Bangkok, he will lead the company's newly established regional office and support expansion across the region.