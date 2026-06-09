Representatives of Chinese companies Xintai Yanlin Cement and Xintai Taixin Mechanical Equipment have discussed plans to develop a cement plant in Kyrgyzstan during a meeting with the country's National Investment Agency.

The talks focused on a proposed investment project to establish a modern cement production facility aimed at supporting the development of Kyrgyzstan’s construction sector.

According to the National Investment Agency, discussions covered potential plant locations, investment conditions, production localisation and job creation opportunities.

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The Chinese delegation expressed interest in developing cement manufacturing capacity in the country, while both sides agreed to continue detailed studies of the project, including site selection, investment parameters and implementation mechanisms.

No investment value, production capacity or construction timeline has yet been announced.