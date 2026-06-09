Aalborg Portland, a subsidiary of Cementir Holding, has signed an agreement with the Danish Energy Agency to receive a carbon capture subsidy for its ACCSION carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Denmark.

Under the agreement, Aalborg Portland will receive approximately EUR117/t ofCO 2 captured, covering up to 1.25Mta of CO 2 from 2030, when the CCS facility is expected to enter operation. The subsidy is worth up to EUR146m annually over 15 years, representing a maximum cumulative value of approximately EUR2.2bn, indexed to inflation.

The ACCSION project is expected to become one of Europe's largest onshore carbon capture facilities and forms a key part of Cementir's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality for Scope 1 emissions at its European cement plants. The project remains subject to the successful development of the associated transport and storage infrastructure.

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