Cement dispatches in the Brazilian market slipped 0.9 per cent to 5.714Mt in May 2026 from 5.767Mt in the year-ago period, according to SNIC, the country’s cement association.

The association attributes the performance due to a heated labour market and real estate market, where the Minha Casa, Minha Vida public housing programme continues to drive cement demand. The acceleration of road projects with rigid pavements, as well as the development of technologies to implement concrete streets and avenues, have also been cited as key upside factors. However, high interest rates (Selic), inflation and strong cost pressures due to the Middle East conflict all weigh on disposable income and consumer confidence. In April sales of construction materials fell 4.9 per cent at retail level, reflecting restrictions on consumption and credit as debt compromises 49.8 per cent of family income and defaults are hitting historic records.

“The sector is experiencing mixed signals. On the one hand, it is undeniable that the strengthening of the labour market and updates to housing programmes are cornerstones for positive results. However, we are dealing with a negative scenario of a smaller drop in the Selic rate and high inflation, accentuated by instability in the Middle East. Furthermore, the industry is closely monitoring the vote on the bill that proposes ending the 6x1 work schedule, since this possible labour change has the potential to significantly increase the industry's operating costs,” said SNIC President, Paulo Camillo Penna.

In terms of Brazil’s regions, the southeast, the country’s largest regional market, saw a 1.9 per cent decline to 2.625Mt in May 2026 when compared with May 2025, when 2.677Mt were dispatched. However, in the northeast, cement dispatches were up 4.5 per cent to 1.250Mt from 1.196Mt in May 2025. In the south a 5.3 per cent drop was reported as cement dispatches fell to 0.920Mt from 0.971Mt over the same period. Dispatches in the central-western market slipped 0.6 per cent YoY to 0.647Mt from 0.651Mt while in the north, the country’s smallest sales region, dispatches remained stable at 0.272Mt.

Exports dropped 28.6 per cent YoY to 5000t from 7000t in May 2025.

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January-May 2026

The Brazilian market grew by 1.3 per cent YoY to 26.989Mt in the first five months of 2026 when compared with the 5M25, when sales reached 26.653Mt.

Dispatches in the southeast were down one per cent YoY to 12.123Mt in the 5M26 from 12.241Mt. The northeastern market showed robust growth of 6.7 per cent YoY with dispatches increasing to 6.034Mt from 5.657Mt in the 5M25. The south also reported an increase in dispatches, up 1.1 per cent YoY to 4.672Mt from 4.620Mt in the 5M25, while the central-west reported largely stable dispatches at 2.894Mt in the 5M26 (5M25: 2.899Mt). Sales in the north grew by 2.4 per cent YoY to 1.266Mt from 1.236Mt in the 5M25.

Exports were down 34.5 per cent to 19,000t from 29,000t.