France-based Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has launched H-CLAY, a new technology designed to enhance the use of clay in the production of its zero per cent clinker cements.

The process enables clay to be transformed into a cementitious co-product without the need for conventional calcination or flash-calcination, avoiding the associated energy consumption and CO 2 emissions.

According to Hoffmann Green, H-CLAY can utilise a wide range of clay types and allows the material to perform a role similar to slag in clinker-free cement formulations.

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The company said the technology forms part of its innovation strategy and will support the development of a new generation of low-carbon cements for structural concrete applications.

Hoffmann Green added that H-CLAY broadens the range of raw materials available for its cement products while combining technical performance, durability and a reduced environmental footprint.