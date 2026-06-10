The Council of Ministers has issued Resolution Number 285 to establish the exact amount that domestic cement plants must repay to the republican budget in 2026. The official document, published on the National Legal Internet Portal, follows a previous presidential decree that converted the foreign-currency debt of three enterprises into Belarusian rubles and deferred repayments until this year.

Under that decree, the government was mandated to set a repayment rate of no less than 2.5 per cent of revenue. The final directive requires the plants to transfer 2.5 per cent of their previous year's revenue to the state budget by 31 August, bringing the total collective repayment to BYN38.43m (US$13.8m).