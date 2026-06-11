Building materials company Cemex has achieved a major sustainability milestone by selling more than one million zero waste cement bags in the Balearic Islands. The initiative represents a significant step forward in the company's efforts to promote a circular economy and lower carbon emissions across the construction industry.

First launched in the local Balearic market towards the end of 2023, these specialised bags disintegrate entirely during the mixing stage. This process prevents waste generation while maintaining the structural integrity and performance of the cement. The adoption of this technology has successfully diverted more than one million bags from landfills and waste treatment facilities, creating a safer and cleaner working environment on construction sites.

Managing waste is a critical challenge in the Balearics due to the fragile nature of the island ecosystems. Cemex created this circular solution specifically to alleviate these environmental pressures. Yago Castro Izaguirre, the European Vice-President for Commercial and Supply Chain operations, stated that the product showcases how the corporate Future in Action strategy successfully brings lower-carbon and circular market solutions to fruition.

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These self-dissolving bags are used solely for the Vertua Supremo cement line, which boasts a carbon footprint reduction of at least 55 per cent compared to traditional cement products. Creating these environmentally conscious alternatives is central to the long-term roadmap of the business, which aims to reach full carbon neutrality by the year 2050.