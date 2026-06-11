SESCO Cement has officially opened a new cement import terminal at Port Redwing within Port Tampa Bay. This state-of-the-art facility features a storage capacity of nearly 100,000t and utilises the largest wheel-mounted cement ship unloader currently in operation.



Upon its final build-out, the terminal will become the largest cement terminal in Florida, cementing the Tampa Bay region as a critical gateway for global construction materials. The strategic location provides direct access to maritime shipping lanes, interstate highways, and rail networks, positioning the company to serve major construction markets across Florida.



SESCO Cement expects to move significant quantities of cement, supplementary materials, and aggregates through the site. Company leadership, state officials, and maritime industry representatives attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Port officials highlighted that the terminal strengthens the port's role as a vital infrastructure hub, supporting the growth of a state with over 23 million residents.



Established in 2014, SESCO Cement continues to expand its significant national terminal network with this Florida expansion.

Advertisement