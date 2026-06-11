Cemex has renewed its ISO 50001 energy management certification for a further three years across all of its operations in Spain.

The certification covers the company's cement plants in Alicante, Alcanar, Morata de Jalón and Castillejo, confirming compliance with the internationally recognised standard for energy management and efficiency.

According to Cemex, ISO 50001 supports the optimisation of energy use, helping to reduce operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

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The renewal forms part of the company's "Future in Action" sustainability programme, which focuses on decarbonisation through measures including lower-clinker cements, increased use of alternative fuels and circular economy initiatives.

Fernando Enríquez, Cemex's Vice President of Operations for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Spain, said the certification reflects the company's commitment to energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint of its operations.