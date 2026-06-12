Sagar Cements has announced the successful start of commercial operations at an expanded facility in Madhya Pradesh. The expansion was completed by its subsidiary, Sagar Cements (M), at the Jeerabad grinding plant situated in the Dhar district. By adding a further half a million tonnes of annual capacity, the facility has increased its total grinding output from 1Mta to 1.5Mta.



This strategic development pushes the total production capability of the entire Sagar Cements Group to 11Mta, strengthening its overall presence in the domestic market. The company intends to utilise this additional volume to improve its operational efficiency, streamline logistical networks, and satisfy rising demand across the housing and infrastructure sectors. Furthermore, the geographic positioning of the site enables the business to widen its market accessibility throughout the central and western parts of the country.



The project highlights the ongoing commitment of Sagar Cements to modernise its infrastructure and scale up manufacturing capabilities. This move positions the organisation to capitalise on broader economic trends, including increased urbanisation and nationwide development projects.

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