Industrial decarbonisation partner thyssenkrupp Calvion has signed two Memorandums of Understanding with naval defence supplier TKMS and American direct air capture company Heirloom Carbon Technologies to advance carbon dioxide removal in Canada. This joint initiative aims to support the country in becoming a top exporter of clean technologies while establishing high-quality employment opportunities and reinforcing the industrial infrastructure of Alberta. The collaboration merges Heirloom's limestone-based capture method with the industrial engineering and plant scale-up capabilities of thyssenkrupp Calvion.



The framework is designed to direct targeted investments into Alberta, aligning closely with the Industrial and Technological Benefits policy of Canada. This approach ensures that local suppliers can participate throughout the value chain, benefiting from technology transfers, capital investment, and access to intellectual property. To support the process, thyssenkrupp Calvion is designing a next-generation calciner using oxyfuel expertise, which is enhanced by electrification platforms from SaltX Technology to ensure scalable carbon removal.



Representatives from the participating companies highlighted that the partnership creates a foundation for robust carbon removal infrastructure, which will also provide decarbonisation solutions for other emissions-intensive industries worldwide. Heirloom brings specialised knowledge in accelerated mineral carbonation to the project, maximising the natural absorption rate of carbon dioxide. The partners believe that the combination of local natural resources, skilled workforce, and advanced technical engineering will solidify the position of Canada in the global green marketplace.





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