Wonder Cement has launched a green mobility initiative in partnership with SG Green Logistics Pvt Ltd to advance sustainable industrial practices. As part of its commitment to environmental, social, and governance standards, the company has deployed an initial fleet of ten electric heavy commercial vehicles within its transport and supply chain network. This initiative marks the beginning of a strategic roadmap intended to accelerate electric vehicle adoption across the wider operations of the business.

The project was led under the guidance of managing director Kiran Patil, executive director Deepak Mehra, and central logistics executive vice president Vinod Agrawal. Execution of the launch at the Nimbahera unit was overseen by unit head Nitin Jain, alongside logistics department members Manoj Kumar Sharma and Samir Arora, and SG Green Logistics managing director Utkarsh Jain.

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Nitin Jain officially flagged off the ten electric heavy commercial vehicles, which aim to reduce carbon emissions, conserve fuel, and improve energy efficiency in transport. The event was also attended by process vice president Rajendra Sharma, mechanical vice president Vipin Jain, and central logistics representative Ashish Kumawat. Senior officials from Wonder Cement and representatives from SG Green Logistics were also present to support the joint venture.