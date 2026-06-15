Brokk, the leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots, recently celebrated its 50-year anniversary by hosting a global conference for nearly seventy international partners and representatives. Attendees gathered at the company headquarters in Skellefteå, Sweden, to honour five decades of industry innovation and to collaborate on future developments. The event was staged at the Wood Hotel and the Brokk factory, providing guests with a direct look at the engineering, manufacturing, and technology that drive the brand.

The conference programme balanced reflections on the company origins with forward-looking discussions regarding corporate strategy, innovation, and long-term growth. Participants received comprehensive updates on the global development of the Brokk Group and explored the current product portfolio. Factory tours and live equipment demonstrations provided a hands-on experience of the machinery, showcasing the precise engineering and performance capabilities behind the demolition solutions.

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Presentations from international partners highlighted real-world applications across various regions, illustrating how the equipment is utilised across a diverse range of industries and environments. These case studies demonstrated the broad international footprint of the company and the vital role of its global partner network. Ultimately, the anniversary event reinforced the status of Brokk as a global leader and emphasised the ongoing importance of international collaboration as the company enters its next chapter of delivering safe, efficient demolition technology.