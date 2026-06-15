Cemtech Asia 2026 opened today at the Avani+ Riverside Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, welcoming more than 300 delegates from across Asia and beyond for three days of technical presentations, market analysis, networking and discussion on the future of the cement industry.

Part of the successful Cemtech Conference and Exhibition series, this 14th Cemtech Asia brings together cement producers, technology suppliers, consultants and industry experts to examine the latest developments in cement manufacturing technology, operational excellence and decarbonisation strategies.

Opening the event, Thomas Armstrong, managing editor of International Cement Review, welcomed delegates and highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation as the industry navigates increasing environmental, economic and regulatory challenges.

Surachai Nimlaor, president of SCG Cement Co Ltd, outlined SCG's cement decarbonisation roadmap for southeast Asia

The opening session also featured presentations from leading industry and economic experts. Surachai Nimlaor, president of SCG Cement Co Ltd, outlined SCG's cement decarbonisation roadmap for southeast Asia, detailing the company's approach to reducing carbon emissions while maintaining competitiveness and supporting regional development.

In his presentation 'The Cementitious Revolution: Reshaping Value, Assets and Advantage', Sebastian Reiter of McKinsey & Company explored how changing market dynamics, new technologies and alternative cementitious materials are creating new opportunities for producers.

Advertisement

Completing the opening session, Harry Murphy Cruise of Oxford Economics examined the potential impact of ongoing conflict in the Middle East on global construction markets, investment flows and economic growth.

Over the next three days, delegates will hear from experts across the cement value chain, with discussions focussing on decarbonisation, alternative fuels, clinker substitution, digitalisation, carbon capture technologies and strategies for maintaining competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.

Cemtech Asia 2026 continues through 17 June with a comprehensive programme of technical presentations, networking events and an accompanying industry exhibition.