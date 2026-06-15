Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and CarbonCure Technologies have identified for the first time the chemical mechanism by which injected CO 2 enhances cement performance during curing.

The findings, published in the Journal of the American Ceramic Society, show that cement paste containing CO 2 equivalent to one per cent of cement weight achieved a 13 per cent increase in compressive strength after 24 hours compared with conventional mixtures.

Using Raman spectroscopy, the MIT team tracked the early-stage reactions occurring in fresh cement paste following CO 2 injection. The researchers found that the CO 2 initially reacts with calcium released from clinker, forming calcium carbonate and temporarily altering the normal hydration process. This leads to the formation of a transient silica gel network that subsequently promotes a more uniform distribution of calcium silicate hydrate (C-S-H), the principal binding phase in cement.

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According to the researchers, the improved distribution of C-S-H is responsible for the observed strength gains rather than the calcium carbonate particles themselves, as previously believed.