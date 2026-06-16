Cement deliveries in Morocco fell 20.6 per cent in May 2026 to 1,211,635t from 1,526,673t in May 2025, according to data by the country’s cement association, APC.

Of this total, the wholesale sector, the largest market in the country, saw a 27.6 per cent drop to 591,484t in May 2026 from 816,745t in May 2025. Deliveries to the ready-mix concrete segment fell by 7.7 per cent from 416,887t to 384,677t while dispatches to the prefabricated products segment was down 27 per cent YoY to 107,794t from 147,686t. There was also a 6.2 per cent drop in deliveries to infrastructure projects, from 94,244t to 88,379t. The building sector reduced its off-take by 23.7 per cent YoY to 33,875t from 44,384t. The smallest market, mortars, contracted by 19.3 per cent to 5426t from 6726t.

January-May 2026

In the January-May 2026 period, deliveries were down 5.3 per cent YoY to 5,733,374t from 6,053,931t in the 5M25.

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The largest drop was seen in the prefabricated products segment, where deliveries fell 12.7 per cent YoY to 548,755t in the 5M26 from 628,854t, but a significant decrease in dispatches was also reported in the wholesale sector. Deliveries dropped 9.6 per cent to 2,993,904t from 3,311,554t. Sales to the building segment remained stable at 179,058t (5M25: 179,203t) while the infrastructure market increased its volume by 1.9 per cent to 405,338t from 397,731t. Deliveries to the mortars market grew by 2.5 per cent to 25,568t from 24,935t. Dispatches to the ready-mix concrete market grew by 4.6 per cent YoY to 1,580,751t in the 5M26 from 1,511,651t.