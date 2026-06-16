Taiheiyo Cement Corp has announced the commencement of cement exports from Indonesian producer Solusi Bangun Indonesia (SBI) to its US subsidiary, following the arrival of the first shipment on 1 June 2026.

The exports are the result of a capital and business alliance established in 2021 between Taiheiyo Cement, Indonesian state-owned cement producer SIG and its subsidiary SBI. The partnership included investments in a new loading jetty and storage silos at SBI's Tuban cement plant to support exports to the US market.

Taiheiyo said the new supply route will provide its US operations with a stable source of more than 500,000tpa of cement while strengthening the group's Pacific Rim logistics network.

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A ceremony marking the start of exports was held at the Tuban plant on 11 June, attended by representatives of SIG, SBI and Taiheiyo Cement.

The Japanese producer added that it is also exploring opportunities to manufacture blended cements with SBI to meet growing demand for lower-carbon cement products in the US market.