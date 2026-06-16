Demand for cement in Bolivia declined by 17.1 per cent in April 2026, according to the country’s statistics institute, INE. Market volumes dropped from 311,849t in April 2025 to 258,374t in April 2026.

The market contraction was strongest in the small market of Pando, which saw a 65.6 per cent drop in deliveries to 1015t from 2950t over the period. In Potosí deliveries were down by 36.4 per cent YoY to 9730t from 15,311t while in Cochabamba the decrease was 30.5 per cent to 55,925t from 80,500t. In La Paz, consumption fell 23.6 per cent YoY to 73,437t from 96,106t while in Beni, deliveries were down 11.2 per cent to 3680t from 4145t. In Tarija demand contracted by 9.3 per cent to 12,262t from 13,520t. The Santa Cruz market saw a 2.9 per cent decline in demand to 67,768t from 69,807t. However, in Oruro, dispatches were up 10.6 per cent to 14,121t from 12,773t while in Chuquisaca deliveries increased 22.1 per cent to 20,436t from 16,737t.

January-April 2026

In the first four months of 2026, the Bolivian cement market contracted 18.6 per cent as demand shrank from 1,192,878t in the 4M25 to 970,944t.

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In Santa Cruz, the largest market in terms of cement dispatches, demand remained stable at 267,543t (4M25: 267,595t), but demand in La Paz was down 33.6 per cent YoY to 227,574t from 342,784t. Furthermore, in Cochabamba delivery volumes declined by 34.6 per cent to 217,773t from 332,847t while in Chuquisaca consumption surged by 81.9 per cent YoY to 116,914t from 64,278t. The cement market in Oruro declined by six per cent to 43,725t from 46,501t while in Potosí a 29.2 per cent drop in demand was reported – from 58,728t to 41,568t. In Tarija, demand was down 31.7 per cent to 39,028t from 57,132t. Consumption in Beni was down 12.4 per cent YoY to 13,194t from 15,059t while in Pando dispatches were down 54.4 per cent to 3625t in the 4M26 from 7954t in the 4M25.