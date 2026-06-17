Power Cement Ltd reported a significant turnaround in 9MFY26, with profit rising to PKR2.5bn (US$8.98m) from PKR348m in the same period last year, driven by higher volumes, stronger margins, and operational efficiencies.



Total offtakes increased 17 per cent YoY to 1.9Mt, supported by a 61 per cent YoY rise in clinker exports, allowing for expansion into new international markets amid Middle East conflict. Production costs were reduced to PKR8,536/t through energy efficiency projects, including solar and waste heat recovery, while management projects 5-7 per cent local demand growth and sustained export margins.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan

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