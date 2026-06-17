University of Strathclyde spinout Ureaka is progressing towards commercialisation of a process that converts waste mineral streams into carbon-negative supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs).

The company, founded by Dr Philip Salter, has developed a process that recovers calcium and silica from waste materials, including demolished concrete, and reacts them with captured CO 2 to produce SCMs for use in concrete. The process is designed to permanently mineralise captured carbon while creating a cement replacement material that can be incorporated into existing concrete production systems.

Supported by the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre's (IBioIC) Spin Out Fund, the project is now moving beyond laboratory development and into factory-scale modelling and product validation. Ureaka is preparing for third-party testing of its material in a live manufacturing environment.

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The company is also seeking additional grant funding and preparing a seed investment round to support further development and commercial deployment of the technology.