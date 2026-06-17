The Danish Energy Agency has signed a EUR2.2bn (US$2.5bn) carbon capture, transport, and storage (CCS) contract with the country's leading cement maker, Aalborg Portland. Representing Denmark's largest-ever CCS tender, the 15-year agreement requires the manufacturer to capture and store 1.25Mt of CO2 annually by 2030 at its 3.6Mta facility in Rørdal. The company will receive a subsidy of EUR117 (US$135)/t of stored carbon dioxide, with the project set to cover more than half of Denmark's national capture target of 2.3Mta.
The procurement process concluded after beginning in late 2024 with 16 original applicants, which was narrowed down to two final projects by February this year. Deputy Director General of the Danish Energy Agency, Peter Christian Baggesgaard Hansen, noted that the contract secures a major initiative for the country's climate strategy and strengthens the domestic carbon management value chain. Aalborg Portland is a subsidiary of multinational building materials group Cementir, which aims to utilise the project to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and significantly lower its grey and white cement emissions by 2030.
Known as the ACCSION project, the initiative will employ Air Liquide's Cryocap technology to target a total capture of 1.4Mt of CO2 per year. The facility will operate entirely on renewable electricity, while the production kilns will run on biogas. Additionally, the system will use smart heat integration to capture 80MW of surplus process heat, providing district heating to more than 19,000 local households. The project has also secured EUR220m (US$254m in funding from the European Union's Innovation Fund. According to data from Industrial Info Resources, Denmark is currently tracking 17 carbon capture projects representing nearly US$3.5bn in total investment.