The Danish Energy Agency has signed a EUR2.2bn (US$2.5bn) carbon capture, transport, and storage (CCS) contract with the country's leading cement maker, Aalborg Portland. Representing Denmark's largest-ever CCS tender, the 15-year agreement requires the manufacturer to capture and store 1.25Mt of CO 2 annually by 2030 at its 3.6Mta facility in Rørdal. The company will receive a subsidy of EUR117 (US$135)/t of stored carbon dioxide, with the project set to cover more than half of Denmark's national capture target of 2.3Mta.

The procurement process concluded after beginning in late 2024 with 16 original applicants, which was narrowed down to two final projects by February this year. Deputy Director General of the Danish Energy Agency, Peter Christian Baggesgaard Hansen, noted that the contract secures a major initiative for the country's climate strategy and strengthens the domestic carbon management value chain. Aalborg Portland is a subsidiary of multinational building materials group Cementir, which aims to utilise the project to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and significantly lower its grey and white cement emissions by 2030.

Advertisement