Eureka Shipping, a joint venture between Cyprus-based SMT Shipping and Canada's CSL Group, has expanded its fleet with the delivery of a new self-unloading cement carrier named Jorvik.



Built by the Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes, the vessel represents the final installment in an eight-ship series and brings Eureka's total self-unloading cement carrier fleet to ten. The ship is slated to operate primarily on shortsea routes across northern Europe.



The newbuild features a length overall of 89.98m, a moulded beam of 12.5m, a maximum draught of 6m, and a moulded depth of 8.6m. It has a deadweight of 4,250 tonnes, a gross tonnage of 2,658, and a total cargo capacity of 147,000ft3. To ensure faster turnarounds, Jorvik is equipped with an advanced Lars Lovik bulk handling system capable of loading up to 1000tph and pneumatically discharging up to 250tph, which allows efficient operations even in ports that lack dedicated terminal infrastructure.



Propelled by an Anglo Belgian Corporation 1326kW main engine, the vessel maintains a service speed of 11.5 knots. Lateral manoeuvrability is enhanced by a 300kW bow thruster and a 250kW stern thruster. The ship accommodates a crew of ten and complies with Cypriot flag and Lloyd’s Register class rules. Unlike six of its sister ships, Jorvik was completed with a hull that has not been strengthened to ice class 1A standards.

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