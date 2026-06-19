The American Cement Association has introduced its Blended Cement Awards to honour building projects demonstrating excellence in concrete performance and carbon reduction. This scheme launches as lower-carbon alternatives dominate the US market, outperforming traditional Portland varieties by a two-to-one ratio.



National consumption reached around 65Mt in 2025, a massive rise from a minor five per cent market share recorded in 2021. Industry leadership notes that these blended materials are thoroughly tested to guarantee structural reliability while shrinking the environmental footprint of modern developments.

Eligibility applies to durable structures completed between 2024 and 2026 using cement supplied by member companies. Evaluation criteria focus heavily on material mix optimisation, project execution, and wider industry contributions. An expert panel will select winners across four specific categories: Portland-limestone, Portland-slag, Portland-pozzolan, and ternary cements. Submissions remain open online until the closing deadline on Friday 7 August 2026.