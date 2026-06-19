As the largest cement industry investment in Canada over the last decade, this project will transform the Saint-Constant plant into the most advanced and sustainable cement plant in Eastern Canada. The modernisation will strengthen supply of local cement to meet growing construction demand in Quebec and across Canada.

Amrize is holding the groundbreaking ceremony is being held today, 19 June 2026. The modernisation project benefits from the support of the Government of Québec under the EcoPerformance program and the Industrial Sector Decarbonization Assistance Measure (MADI), two initiatives stemming from the 2030 Green Economy Plan. It is also funded in part by the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF).