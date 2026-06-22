The Government of Afghanistan and investors have signed a major Mining Lease Agreement for the Aybak Cement project in Samangan province. Finalised on 18 June 2026, the deal grants full exploration and mining rights for essential cement-production minerals, including limestone, clay, gypsum and iron ore. This greenfield project aims to construct an integrated manufacturing facility with an initial capacity of 1Mta.

By utilising large local deposits, the plant will establish a sustainable raw material supply to produce high-quality cement that meets both domestic and international standards. Once fully operational, the project will significantly reduce Afghanistan's reliance on imported construction materials, boost local manufacturing capabilities and support national infrastructure development.

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The initiative is also set to stimulate the regional economy by creating numerous direct and indirect jobs during its construction and operational phases. It will further encourage the growth of local transport networks, technical skills and supporting industries. Investors praised the government's commitment to facilitating sustainable mineral development as the project now transitions into detailed exploration, feasibility studies and implementation, positioning the facility as a cornerstone of Northern Afghanistan's industrial sector.