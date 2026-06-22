The Jamaican government has approved licences for five companies to import a combined 390,000t of cement in an effort to address supply shortages affecting the country's construction sector.

Industry, Investment and Commerce Minister Aubyn Hill said the decision followed consultations with industry stakeholders and was based on projected cement demand. The licences were granted to Rockhard Cement, Tank-Weld Metals, Island Concrete, Gore Developments and The Buying House.

The move follows production disruptions at Caribbean Cement Co Ltd (CCCL), Jamaica's sole cement producer, which cited heavy rainfall, raw material constraints and operational adjustments linked to kiln expansion works. Demand has also increased as rebuilding efforts continue following Hurricane Melissa.

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Hill said supply conditions have improved in recent weeks as CCCL increased cement imports and new importers established supply arrangements. He added that future demand associated with major reconstruction projects under the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority will require separate supply arrangements.