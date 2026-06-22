Titan Cement Egypt has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SolarizEgypt for the development of an 11.45MW solar power plant at its Beni Suef Cement Co subsidiary.

Under the agreement, SolarizEgypt will develop, finance, construct, own, operate and maintain the facility, supplying renewable electricity to the cement plant without requiring direct capital investment from Titan Egypt.

The solar installation is expected to meet a significant share of Beni Suef Cement's electricity requirements, supporting Titan Egypt's efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of its operations.

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Titan Egypt CEO Amr Reda said the project forms part of the company's strategy to accelerate the adoption of clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, while enhancing the competitiveness of its industrial operations.