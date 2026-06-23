Lafarge Africa Plc has officially changed its name to HBM Nigeria Plc, reflecting changes in its shareholder structure and marking a new phase in the company's development.

The company said the rebranding aligns with its strategy to strengthen its position as a provider of cement, concrete, aggregates and other building solutions, while maintaining its existing operations, workforce and customer relationships.

Group Managing Director and CEO Lolu Alade-Akinyemi said the new identity signals a renewed focus on operational efficiency, innovation, sustainability and long-term value creation. The transition will be implemented in phases across the company's operations nationwide.

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The rebranding follows the acquisition of Holcim's stake in the company by Huaxin Cement, which completed its purchase of an 83.8 per cent shareholding in 2024. HBM Nigeria said it remains committed to supporting infrastructure development, housing and industrial growth in Nigeria.