Titan Group has been awarded a Gold Medal in the 2026 EcoVadis sustainability assessment, placing it among the top five per cent of companies assessed globally and within the top two per cent of companies in the cement, lime and plaster sector.

The company said the improved rating reflects progress in environmental performance, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement, as well as enhanced transparency and sustainability management across its operations.

Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer Leonidas Canellopoulos said the recognition reinforces Titan's commitment to embedding sustainability into its business strategy, innovation agenda and decision-making processes.

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EcoVadis assesses more than 150,000 companies worldwide and evaluates corporate sustainability performance against internationally recognised standards and best practices.