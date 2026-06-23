Nigeria's Minister of Works, David Umahi, has called on the country's cement producers to reduce cement prices, warning that rising costs are increasing pressure on infrastructure projects and prompting contractors to seek contract revisions.

Speaking at the launch of Lafarge Africa's new corporate identity as HBM Nigeria, Umahi said the government would begin formal discussions with cement manufacturers from 1 July 2026 to address pricing concerns.

The minister said escalating cement prices were affecting both public infrastructure works and private construction activity, adding that manufacturers should review their cost structures rather than relying on contract adjustments to offset higher material costs.

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Umahi also urged producers to expand capacity to meet rising demand generated by the government's infrastructure programme, including major road and transport projects. The planned engagement comes amid growing concern among contractors over the impact of construction material inflation on project costs and delivery schedules.