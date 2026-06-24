The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association has welcomed a multi-agency crackdown against an illegal cement manufacturing unit operating under the name Red Bull Cement on Sargodha Faisalabad Road, which is associated with Rohri Cement. The association highly appreciated the swift efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the District Industries Department for taking timely and decisive action against this unauthorised unit through formal written orders.

During a detailed inspection, the relevant authorities discovered that the facility was operating completely without mandatory approvals, tax registrations, environmental clearances, and other statutory permissions required under the law. Consequently, officials sealed the premises and suspended all manufacturing operations immediately. The association commended the strong commitment shown by these government departments in upholding the rule of law and protecting legitimate businesses.

Advertisement

Unlawful cement manufacturing causes substantial financial losses to the national exchequer through widespread tax evasion. It also undermines fair market competition by completely bypassing the strict environmental, quality, safety, and regulatory requirements that compliant manufacturers are obligated to meet. Pakistan's formal cement industry contributes billions of rupees in taxes to the national exchequer and strictly adheres to all regulations issued by official departments. The association now urges authorities to strengthen oversight mechanisms to proactively identify and penalise non-compliant units before they cause further damage to the formal sector.