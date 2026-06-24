The Afrimat Construction Index for the 1Q26 rose by 0.3 per cent YoY, marking the third consecutive quarter of seasonally adjusted growth. Compiled by economist Dr Roelof Botha, the real-term index was boosted by a 5 per cent increase in both construction works and buildings completed. The sector also added 74,000 jobs compared to last year. Total construction tender activity rose 11.4 per cent YoY in the first four months of 2026, supported by lower interest rates and a 1.4 per cent rise in national gross domestic product.

Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden highlighted the group's ongoing focus on construction materials and bulk commodities, noting that consistent project execution has kept quarries busy across South Africa. Additionally, Afrimat completed the disposal of specific aggregate quarries and readymix plants related to its Lafarge acquisition. The total consideration is ZAR215m, including ZAR160m in cash due in July 2026 and a deferred ZAR55m. The cash proceeds will reduce company debt. Van Heerden remains optimistic as the Nkomati Anthracite Mine ramps up to full production over the next six months.





