The government has decided to establish a new cement factory due to challenges associated with reactivating the moribund Nigercem plant in Nkalagu. Governor Nwifuru disclosed this initiative during an inspection visit to the old facility alongside contractors and technical partners from China. The delegation assessed the site requirements and verified the long-term feasibility of the project.

Preliminary geological assessments revealed substantial limestone deposits across multiple areas, including 50Mt in Nkalagu and 23Mt in Effium. Combined, these massive reserves are estimated to support regional production for a minimum of 30 years. Part of the administration's industrialisation agenda under the People's Charter of Needs programme, the project aims to create job opportunities, boost economic development, and increase the availability of building materials. Foreign technical partners have assured authorities of their commitment to a timely completion. The governor also commended external stakeholders, including Governor Chukwuma Soludo, for supporting regional industrial revival efforts.