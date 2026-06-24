Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has announced a two-year extension of tax incentives for domestic cement producers, with support measures now set to remain in place until the end of 2028.

The announcement was made during a meeting with representatives of the Cambodia Cement Manufacturers Association, which reported that its members have invested around US$1.2bn in the sector and operate a combined cement production capacity of approximately 12Mta.

According to the association, Cambodia's cement producers currently supply 8-9Mt of cement annually to the domestic market and source around 85 per cent of raw materials locally.

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Hun Manet said the government would continue supporting both domestic and foreign investors through policies designed to strengthen business confidence and industrial development. He also praised the cement sector for maintaining stable supplies, product quality and competitiveness in the local market.