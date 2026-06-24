Dangote Cement Cameroon plans to double its cement production capacity to 3Mta by 2028 through the expansion of its Douala plant and the development of a new facility in Yaoundé.

The company is upgrading its existing 1.5Mta grinding plant in Douala and has revived plans for a second 1.5Mta plant in the capital, Yaoundé. The expansion forms part of Dangote Cement's wider African growth strategy, supported by a recent US$1bn agreement with Sinoma Engineering covering new plants and upgrades across seven countries.

Dangote Cement Cameroon has also launched Dangote BlocMaster, a 42.5R-grade cement targeting block manufacturers and masonry applications. The company said the product is designed to improve strength, setting time and productivity in construction projects.

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The expansion comes despite a 15.8 per cent YoY decline in the company's 1Q26 sales volumes to around 300,000t. Dangote Cement expects growing infrastructure and construction activity in Cameroon to support long-term demand growth.