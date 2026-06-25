Newly rebranded HBM Nigeria Plc, formerly Lafarge Africa Plc, has announced an aggressive expansion strategy to add 5.5Mt of cement to Nigeria’s industrial capacity within the next year. This rapid capacity boost is designed to drive Nigeria's infrastructure growth, create local engineering jobs, and accelerate digital manufacturing transformation across the country.



The scaling of operations follows a 1US$bn acquisition of the company's majority stake by Chinese industrial giant Huaxin Cement from the Holcim Group. Group Managing Director and CEO, Mr Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, revealed the precise timeline for the expansion projects during the company's official identity unveiling in Lagos. The company plans to commission a 2Mt expansion at the Ashaka facility by December 2026, followed quickly by an additional 3.5Mt capacity plant in Sagamu by January 2027.



Alade-Akinyemi noted that while typical cement plant construction takes up to three years, Huaxin's proprietary equipment mastery and industrial experience will compress the construction timeline to just over twelve months. The capital-intensive expansion plans received unanimous backing from the company's board of directors, with Chairman of the Board, Mr Gbenga Oyebode, stating that leadership fully supports Huaxin’s fast-tracked construction goals for both regional hubs.



According to management, the macroeconomic benefits of the multi-million-tonne expansion include immediate job creation for local communities, technical upskilling for Nigerian engineers, and enhanced financial strength to fund future local logistics. The rebranding marks the end of the Lafarge era and the beginning of a heavily capitalised corporate entity.



Alade-Akinyemi assured stakeholders, including state governors, policymakers, and traditional rulers, that the newly empowered HBM Nigeria will heavily support affordable housing initiatives and national infrastructure projects while building on its six-decade legacy in the country.

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