Kiran Singh, a Varanasi resident and the wife of the retired General Manager of HR at the Chaibasa Cement Plant, has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleading for the revival of the permanently closed facility. Located at Jhinkpani in West Singhbhum district, the decades-old plant is described by Singh as the historic economic backbone of the Kolhan region and a critical livelihood source for thousands of families, particularly within the tribal community. Her husband, Surendra Singh, dedicated nearly four decades of service to the factory, witnessing its profound impact on local socio-economic growth.





The plant saw major expansion in 2004 under former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda when the introduction of a high-capacity clinker unit supported thousands of local jobs and sparked widespread regional prosperity. Despite its current silence, a massive built infrastructure remains intact, featuring nearly 900 residential township quarters. Singh attributes the eventual shutdown primarily to complications surrounding the renewal of mining leases, pointing out that joint cooperation between central and state authorities could successfully resolve these administrative barriers.





By connecting the revival of the industrial unit to the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and targeted tribal development, Singh emphasises that reopening the gates would instantly restore jobs and bring hope back to dependent families. She concludes her plea by reflecting on how the sounds of the factory once sustained generations of workers. Wishing the Prime Minister good health and a long life through prayers to Baba Vishwanath, she expresses a strong hope that this landmark factory will be brought back to life to serve as a symbol of regional progress once again.