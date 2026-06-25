Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has ordered contractors to accelerate the remaining civil works at the Moroto clinker factory located in Katikekile. She emphasised that this project is essential to scaling back the nation's reliance on imported clinker, which is a core ingredient needed for manufacturing cement.



During an official inspection tour of the facility, Nabbanja explained that the government wants the plant fully operational without delay to reinforce local manufacturing and lower the national import bill. A high-level delegation accompanied the Prime Minister, including Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Monica Musenero, Karamoja Affairs State Minister John Baptist Lokii, Environment State Minister Beatrice Anywar, and Disaster Preparedness State Minister Musa Ecweru.



According to Nabbanja, Uganda currently channels between US$200m and US$300m toward clinker imports. Developing domestic manufacturing capabilities will save vital foreign exchange for the country while aligning with a broader national capacity context where total domestic cement production capacity already stands at over 4.5Mta.

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