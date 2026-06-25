The board of directors of Pakistan's Cherat Cement Co Ltd has approved the company's annual budget for the FY2026-27.

The budget was approved at a board meeting held on 23 June 2026, according to a notification submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

No financial details of the budget were disclosed although Cherat previously reported a profit decline during FY2025-26.

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Cherat Cement is an integrated cement producer with manufacturing operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is part of the Ghulam Faruque Group.