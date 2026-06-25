Tanga Cement reported strong sales growth in 2025 as higher cement demand and improved operational efficiency supported a recovery in financial performance, according to its latest annual report.

The Tanzania-based producer increased cement sales by 29 per cent during the year through stronger domestic demand and market expansion initiatives, while operating profit improved by 26 per cent compared with 2024. The company said ongoing optimisation of production processes and cost management also contributed to the improved results.

In November 2025, Tanga Cement completed a rights issue that raised TZS203.8bn (US$78m). The proceeds were used to repay term borrowings and bank loans, strengthening the company's capital structure and liquidity. The group's current ratio improved to 0.7x from 0.32x in 2024, while operating cash flow increased to TZS64.7bn from TZS27.7bn.

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Looking ahead, Tanga Cement said it expects demand to remain supported by Tanzania's growing construction and infrastructure sectors and plans to continue strengthening its position in the East African cement market.