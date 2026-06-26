Declining cement prices continued to ease construction cost pressures in Ghana, with cement recording the lowest YoY inflation rate of any building material category in May 2026 at -14.5 per cent, according to the latest Prime Building Cost Index (PBCI) data published by the Ghana Statistical Service.

Overall building cost inflation rose slightly to 2.7 per cent in May from 2.2 per cent in April, although this remained well below the 22.0 per cent recorded a year earlier. Building materials accounted for most of the increase, with material inflation rising to 3.5 per cent, while labour costs continued to decline.

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The figures suggest cement prices continue to moderate despite broader cost pressures in Ghana's construction sector. The latest data comes amid ongoing debate over conditions in the country's cement market, following recent government proposals to relax import restrictions in a move intended to increase competition and maintain supply.