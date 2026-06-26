The government of the Indian state of Maharashtra has agreed to conduct an audit of fly ash management at the state's thermal power plants following concerns over disposal practices and their environmental impact.

Environment Minister Pankaja Munde said the review would assess compliance with environmental regulations and examine how fly ash is being stored, transported and utilised, with action to be taken where violations are identified.

According to India's Central Electricity Authority, cement producers consumed around 92Mt of fly ash in FY2024-25—approximately 27 per cent of national fly ash generation—making the sector one of the country's largest end users of the coal combustion by-product.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change reports that thermal power plants in Maharashtra generated 39.3Mt of ash in FY2024-25, of which 8.9Mt—around 22.5 per cent—was utilised by the cement industry.

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The decision follows concerns raised in the state assembly over the disposal of fly ash, particularly in Chandrapur district. Legislators noted that while fly ash can be utilised in cement production, concrete and brick manufacturing, significant quantities were reportedly being disposed of in an unscientific manner.

Munde said the government was committed to ensuring the safe utilisation of fly ash and had already instructed local authorities and industries to implement corrective measures. She added that a committee has been established to monitor the situation in Chandrapur, a major centre for coal-fired power generation and cement production.