Sweden-based low-carbon cement producer Cemvision has signed a strategic partnership with Siemens AB to develop and scale near-zero-carbon cement production facilities.

Under a memorandum of understanding, Siemens will become a preferred technology supplier for Cemvision's future plants, providing electrical distribution systems, automation, process instrumentation, variable speed drives, cybersecurity and digital solutions. The partners will also explore the use of digital twin technology to support plant design, optimisation and commissioning.

The collaboration combines Cemvision's Re-ment technology, which uses industrial by-products and fossil-free energy to reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 95 per cent compared with conventional cement production, with Siemens' industrial automation expertise.

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The companies are also exploring the potential for Siemens to become an early customer for Cemvision's cement products, providing initial market demand as the technology moves towards commercial deployment.