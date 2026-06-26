SaltX Technology, Holcim and Paebbl have formed a consortium to demonstrate an integrated process combining electrified clinker production with carbon dioxide mineralisation for low-carbon cement manufacture.

The three-year project, which will begin in autumn 2026, will be carried out at SaltX's Electric Cement Research Centre (ECRC) in Hofors, Sweden, with funding from the EU-backed Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETP). The consortium has a total budget of approximately SEK45m (US$4.7m).

The project will combine SaltX's Electric Clinker Reactor (ECR) technology with Paebbl's CO 2 mineralisation process, which permanently binds captured carbon dioxide into supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs). Holcim will contribute expertise in scaling the integrated process for deployment at existing and future cement plants.

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The consortium aims to demonstrate an industrial-scale value chain that links electrified clinker production with permanent carbon utilisation, reducing process emissions while creating circular construction materials.

The project is coordinated by Swedish research institute RISE and also includes NCCBM, CSIR-CBRI and Université Gustave Eiffel, which will provide expertise in materials testing, recycled concrete carbonation and techno-economic analysis.