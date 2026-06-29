Molins' shareholders have approved all resolutions proposed by the board at the company's Annual General Meeting, including a significant renewal of its board of directors and plans to seek admission of its shares to Spain's Stock Exchange Interconnection System (SIBE).

The AGM approved the appointment of two new independent directors, Carmen Gómez de Barreda and Ángeles Santamaría Martín, alongside proprietary directors Pablo Molins Amat and Ignacio Montfort Guasch. Rafael Villaseca Marco and Carles Rivera Molins were also re-elected, leaving the board comprising five independent directors, six proprietary directors and one executive director.

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Shareholders also approved the company's 2025 financial statements, which reported a net profit of EUR185m (US$211m), and authorised the board to begin the process of listing all Molins shares on Spain's continuous stock market (SIBE). In addition, they approved a final dividend of EUR0.43/share, bringing the total dividend for 2025 to EUR0.98/share.