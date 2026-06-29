South Africa-based PPC has appointed Veliswa Rozani as its new chief financial officer and executive director, effective 1 October 2026.

Rozani succeeds Brenda Berlin, who will retire on 30 June after serving as CFO. In the interim, Chief Strategy Officer Paulo Marques will assume the role of acting CFO from 1 July until Rozani takes up her appointment.

A chartered accountant with more than 20 years' experience in senior finance roles, Rozani joins PPC from NMI-Durban South Motors, where she served as group CFO. She has also held senior financial positions at Barloworld Motor Retail South Africa, Microsoft South Africa and Johnson & Johnson.

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PPC said the appointment forms part of its leadership succession plans as the company continues to execute its growth and operational strategy.