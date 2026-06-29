Cement production in Uzbekistan increased by 35.4 per cent YoYto 6.5Mt in the first four months of 2026, according to the country's National Statistics Committee.

The increase comes as Uzbekistan continues to expand its role as a regional cement supplier, particularly to neighbouring Kyrgyzstan. Cement exports to Kyrgyzstan reached almost 700,000t in 2025, nearly five times higher than the previous year.

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The growth has continued into 2026, with exports to Kyrgyzstan rising 4.6-fold YoY to 338,400t in the January-April period, maintaining Uzbekistan's position as the country's largest cement supplier.