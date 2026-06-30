Indian digital engineering company Mastek has partnered with Saudi Arabia's Yanbu Cement Co (YCC) to modernise the producer's production, sales and dispatch operations through industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), intelligent automation and enterprise software integration.

The project brings together Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP with IoT-enabled weighbridges, automated gate systems, GPS-based truck tracking and a unified operational dashboard, providing real-time visibility from order placement through to cement delivery. The transformation also includes a customer portal offering online ordering and live shipment tracking.

Yanbu Cement, which dispatches more than 10Mt of cement annually and handles around 220,000 truck movements each year, said the partnership has improved production efficiency, reduced manual processes and doubled truck turnaround rates, while strengthening operational governance and traceability across its logistics network.

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The collaboration forms part of Yanbu Cement's wider digital transformation strategy under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Industry 4.0 programme. Mastek said the partnership establishes a platform for future AI-driven optimisation, predictive analytics and smart logistics across the company's operations.